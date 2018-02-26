× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: Annihilation, Game Night, Oscar Predictions

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress, and Collin Souter review the movies that came out over the weekend including Annihilation, Game Night, Half Magic and The Party.

Plus Oscar predictions and analysis of the box office!

(Programming note: Collin was under the weather so he e-mailed his reviews.)

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)