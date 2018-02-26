× Live from Studio 435: Lucille Furs

The great local band Lucille Furs join Justin in Studio 435 to talk about making music in Chicago, being influenced and inspired by the British Invasion, their complex relationship with psychedelic music, how the band is continuing a Chicago’s legacy of blues-rock-psychedelic music, the democratic approach to creating music, an upcoming trip to Austin for SXSW, being a part of Chicago’s DIY scene, their recent debut self-titled record and their upcoming show at Empty Bottle. Lucille Furs also play a few songs including “Alabaster Crayon,” “Carrie and Judy” and “Baby Blaise.”

