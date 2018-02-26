King College Prep High School- Jazz Orchestra brings live music to ‘Black Panther’

With the new release of Marvel Comic’s ‘Black Panther’, many loaded up by a busload to check out the afrofuturist film.

Mr. Benjamin Washington, director of bands, at Dr. Martin Luther King College Preparatory high school knew his students should be apart of this historical moment.

Washington organized a fundraiser viewing of the film and brought out the Jazz Orchestra of King Prep. The fundraiser proceeds will go towards the band’s program.

The Jazz Orchestra performed numerous songs including a track from the ‘Black Panther’ film.

Washington believes in exposing children to new experiences. Another experience will be this summer as the band will be visiting Paris.

Many would see him as being a hero himself. Benjamin Washington focuses on the success of students. His motto “anything is possible “.

Check out his interview on episode 8 of ChiPedia Podcast.

To donate or for more info on the King Prep Band Program, visit kingcollegeprep.org.