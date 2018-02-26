× “Elton Jim” unknowingly goes internationally viral, rates the perfect shower head, and settles the age old debate between “scratch paper” and “scrap paper”

In this 93rd episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano find he’s “gone viral,” as a photo of Elton John and his youngest son on stage in February (which features Jim next to them) gets published on Instagram and on many worldwide Internet sites. He also discusses the pros and cons of the current shower head choices — rainfall, handheld, and the standard “in-the-wall” versions — and states which is best. And finally, he reveals he likes to “collect” the paper and pens from hotel rooms, and wonders about the distinction between “scratch paper” and “scrap paper.”