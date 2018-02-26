× Could childhood trauma rewrite our DNA?

Center for Youth Wellness Founder and CEO Dr. Nadine Burke Harris joins Justin to discuss her book, “The Deepest Well: Healing the Long-Term Effects of Childhood Adversity.” Dr. Burke Harris talks about how her childhood trauma research is becoming much more widely known and understood, how the book is about advancing the standard of care that we have for pediatric medicine in the United States, the three different type of stress, how traumatic experiences can dramatically impact health, the challenge of putting the science to work to create solutions, if her research is causing doctors to rethink the way they treat patients, the importance of recognizing that childhood adversity can cause health issues later in life, the need for policy change and the best way to get her research to be a part of the future of medicine.

