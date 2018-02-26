× City Club of Chicago: Illinois State Toll Highway Authority Chairman Robert Schillerstrom

February 26, 2018

Robert Schillerstrom – Chairman – Illinois State Toll Highway Authority

In 2015, Governor Bruce Rauner appointed Bob Schillerstrom Chairman of the Illinois Tollway Board of Directors, which oversees the state’s 294-mile Tollway system and the agency’s $1.45 billion annual budget.

As Tollway Board Chairman, Schillerstrom has championed economic growth and innovative ideas that provide a better experience for customers and all those who do business with the Tollway. He has begun implementation toward an entirely cashless, all-electronic system that saves customers both time and money. Schillerstrom has doubled down on increasing contracts and training for minority-, women- and veteran-owned firms with the Tollway awarding more than $1 billion in contracts to disadvantaged business enterprise firms.

Schillerstrom has long advocated for improving infrastructure and planning for the future. During his term, the Tollway has announced reconstruction of the Central Tri-State Tollway (I-294), the I-490 Tollway, the Illinois Route 53/120 environmental impact study and numerous additional projects. This past year, Schillerstrom, alongside many coalition partners and Tollway leadership, announced the opening of the Illinois Route 390 Tollway from Lake Street to Illinois Route 83.

Chairman Schillerstrom is a partner in Ice Miller’s Public Affairs and Public & Municipal Finance Groups. Schillerstrom also represents governments in their relationships with other governments and further consults on public-private partnerships (P3) to help municipalities and governments achieve their initiatives. He previously served three terms as Chairman of the DuPage County Board. As Chairman, Schillerstrom earned a reputation as a fiscal conservative for reducing property taxes nine times while maintaining a AAA bond rating for his entire tenure as Chairman. He also earned a reputation as a builder, regularly investing in roads, flood control and drainage projects and in the DuPage Court System. He consistently did more for the citizens of DuPage County while spending less.

Chairman Schillerstrom has also been active in environmental issues, previously serving as a Commissioner and President of the Naperville Park District, President of the Conservation Foundation and Member of the DuPage Forest Preserve District. He is currently a Trustee for the Morton Arboretum. Schillerstrom has lived and practiced law in DuPage County throughout his adulthood. He graduated from Naperville Community High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Religion and History from Illinois College in Jacksonville, graduating with high honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. He earned his law degree from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago-Kent College of Law with honors. After graduating from law school, he served in the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, prosecuting cases in the Criminal Division as an assistant state’s attorney from 1980-1983. Over the years he has also served as a Special Assistant State’s Attorney in DuPage County and as a Special Illinois Assistant Attorney General. He is a member of the DuPage County Bar Association. Prior to joining Ice Miller, he was in the private practice of law in Naperville for more than 20 years. Schillerstrom resides in Naperville with his wife Mary Beth and has three children.