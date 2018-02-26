× Chicago Tribune Columnist Kristen McQueary: It’s election crazy

Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago Tribune Editorial board member Kristen McQueary. With only three weeks away from the March 20 primary election, there’s a lot at stake on the ballot. Kristen talks about what the candidates are doing to prepare for the final stretch and more. They also talk about President Trump’s approval rating.

