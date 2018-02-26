× Chef Cleetus Friedman is bringing upscale dining to the lakefront

The great Chicago chef Cleetus Friedman joins Justin on Industry Night to tell us about his new job at The Lakefront Restaurant. Cleetus talks about launching a new restaurant, the importance of having input to how the restaurant is built, how the building is a part of Chicago history, how they came up with the concept of the restaurant, creating a menu that makes sense with the landscape and what needs to be done to get people to visit the restaurant.

