× Blackhawks trade Ryan Hartman to Predators

by Scott King

@ScottKingMedia

The Blackhawks traded forward Ryan Hartman to Central division rivals the Nashville Predators on Monday morning before the trade deadline. Their asking price for the feisty winger with a scoring touch was high.

Hartman had eight goals and 17 assists with the Hawks this season. Last year, he scored 19 goals in his first full NHL season.

The Sun Times reported the Hawks were asking for a first round pick and more for Hartman, who also had success this year drawing penalties for Chicago.

A first round pick and more is exactly what they got from Nashville.

The Blackhawks acquired a first and fourth round pick in the 2018 NHL draft and 6’5 215 lb. prospect forward Victor Ejdsell from the Predators.

Ejdsell has 17 goals and 13 assists in the Swedish Hockey League this year.

The trade also had Chicago giving Nashville their fifth round pick in the 2018 draft.

Follow Blackhawks Crazy on Facebook for everything Blackhawks!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy podcast on iTunes!

Subscribe to the Blackhawks Crazy mailing list!