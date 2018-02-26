CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 23: Ryan Hartman #38 of the Chicago Blackhawks controls the puck against the Colorado Avalanche at the United Center on December 23, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: NHL Trade Deadline
Chris Boden has instant analysis of the moves the Blackhawks made on the NHL Trade Deadline. Chris plays reaction from General Manager, Stan Bowman, and forward Ryan Hartman, who who was traded to division rival, Nashville. Chris also has an interview with Blackhawks TV analyst, Eddie Olczyk.