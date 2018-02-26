× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.26.18: We guess we miss Steve Bertrand…

Today’s guests include pet expert Steve Dale and Kristen McQueary of Chicago Tribune. Today on the show, Bill and Wendy talk about missing their favorite news guy, Steve Bertrand! They also talk about Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto. President Nieto has called off what was to be his first official visit to the White House after a phone call with President Trump in which Trump “lost his temper” while discussing plans for a border wall. The fun doesn’t end there. The two also talk about holding babies, Katherine Dunn’s “Geek Love,” teen transgender wrestler Mack Beggs, pets, politics, and much more.

