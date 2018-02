× WGN Radio Theatre #260: Baby Snooks & Daddy, Suspense, and Barrie Craig

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on February 24, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: Baby Snooks & Daddy (05-01-51), followed up by Suspense (04-06-44), and finally Barrie Craig with William Gargan (03-02-55).