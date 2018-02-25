× This is History: Chicago Celebrates 181 Years, University of Illinois Opens, Bell Invents the Telephone, Mulqueen’s ‘Kiddie-A-Go-Go’ Debuts on WGN, the Final M*A*S*H

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk ‘This is History’ including the incorporation of the City of Chicago 181 years ago, the day in 1849 that America had no President, the telephone is introduced, the ’Star Spangled Banner’ was written, the Academy Awards debuted on television, WGN Radio’s Wally Phillips debuts his black box, ‘Kiddie-a-Go-Go’ premieres on WGN-TV, the last episode of M*A*S*H.