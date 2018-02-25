× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/25/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by State Senator and Democratic governor candidate, Daniel Biss. Daniel reflects on the many solutions that are being posed in order to ensure safety in schools and gun control safety as a whole, the importance of Midwest State Governors working together, the importance of IL. having a well-balanced budget, and much more.



Then, Democratic Comptroller Susana Mendoza, stops by to address and assess Governor Bruce Rauner’s Budget Address. Susana points out some of the flaws, but also notes that this is the closest he’s ever come to having a balanced budget plan. Susana also touches on the Debt Transparency Act and the importance of seeing a full breakdown of the budgeting reports.