Steve Dale's Pet World 2/25/18

The Animal Welfare League has been facing serious issues and it seems that these issues are not new, but in fact have been on-going. Steve Dale is joined by former employee of the shelter, Crystal Broccardo, and former volunteer and currently serving as the Canine Foster Director at Evanston Humane, Cameron Bratt. Crystal and Cameron share their experiences with working with the shelter and more.