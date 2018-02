× OTL #593: Sol Flores runs for Congress, Warming up at the Skylark, WOCT-LP serves Oshkosh

Mike Stephen grabs a coffee in Little Village with Democratic congressional candidate (IL-4) Sol Flores, drops into the Skylark bar in Bridgeport for this week’s stop on the #WinterTavernTour, and connects with operations coordinator for Oshkosh Media and WOCT-LP Jake Timm in Oshkosh, WI, for another installment of Low Power to the People. This week’s local music is powered by Beach Bunny.