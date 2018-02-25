× ‘On Big Shoulders’: A dive through Chicago’s varied music vault

Dave Hoekstra welcomes Matt Brown (producer, fiddle), Aaron Smith (bass), and Steve Dawson (vocals, guitar) of the project ‘On Big Shoulders’: an Americana album featuring 12 local roots artists on 10 tracks that span Chicago’s rich music history from deep cuts by Bill Monroe and Flatt & Scruggs to Chess Records to Wilco. Brown discusses how learning about the city’s oft-overlooked country recording history helped inspire the project and getting others involved through the Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago’s problem with recognizing its own musical heritage, and more.

