Conversations in Comedy: SNL & The Second City, Exploring the Deep Ties Between Them
Beth Kligerman, Director of Talent at Second City Chicago, will talk to Dave about the strong ties between ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Second City that goes all the way back to the show’s premiere in 1975, and what has become one of the most influential and prolific comedy theatres in the world. Visit the Museum of Broadcast Communications on Thursday March 8th for ‘Conversations in Comedy’ and see ’Saturday Night Live: The Experience’. For tickets, visit museum.tv.
Who is your favorite SNL cast member of all time?