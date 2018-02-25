× After Hours with Rick Kogan: the SAG/AFTRA Senior Radio Players, author Scott Becker & Richard Reeder

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined by the SAG/AFTRA Senior Radio Players, who preview their upcoming show and talk about the magic of old-time radio. Then, author Scott Becker talked to Rick about his book, “TSA Baggage: An Inside Look at the Good, Bad and the Ugly at America’s Airports.” Rick previews his upcoming collaboration with Richard Reeder at the Cliffdwellers, and he talks about his upcoming luncheon with David Mamet.