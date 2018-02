× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/24/18: David Heinzmann, Danny Hakim, Marc Horner

Amy Guth is joined by David Heinzmann, reporter for the Chicago Tribune, to break down the differences between J.B. Pritzker’s record of promoting women at his investment firm and the way he portrays it. Danny Hakim from the New York Times discusses the state of the organic food movement in America. Later, president of Fairhaven Wealth Management, Marc Horner prepares us for Credit Education Month.