White Sox Weekly (2/24/18): Carson Fulmer and Rick Hahn

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you White Sox Weekly for February 24, 2018. They guys talk about Carlos Rodon now sitting out the spring, RHP Carson Fulmer joins the show as prepares to build on a strong end of 2017 and shoot for a spot in the Sox starting rotation; we hear from Adam Hoge and Chris Boden’s Sports Central conversation with GM Rick Hahn, who talks about some of the positive indicators he’s looking for in camp, and more.