The Political Round Table, ‘Binge and Uncork’, Music from Taylor Phelan of The Voice, and “What’s That From?!” | Full Show (Feb 23rd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 23rd) King of Geeks, Elliott Serrano and Comedian Tim Walkoe ride side car as we welcome back our Political Round Table of Eric Elk and Ken Jakubowski. Then, we bring on political mind, Sam Bierstock to add to the conversation. We also bring on Susan Danenberger from Danenberger Family Vineyards to discuss the latest wine pairings on Binge and Uncork. And we’re delighted to bring you music from the popular indie artist, Taylor Phelan (of NBC’s The Voice), who just completed a successful tour throughout the US. Listen in as he shares two of his songs with our listeners and for more information visit: http://www.taylorphelan.com. And finally, we play another exciting episode of “What’s That From” where Patti and our political round table try their best at re-enacting a scene from a popular movie. This week we take on…”Broadcast News”.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

