× Startup Showcase: Diversity in Tech, Pigeonly & WhoseYourLandlord

Today on the show Scott Kitun talks with Jason William Johnson from the Chicago Urban League to discuss diversity in tech, and specifically in Chicago. Frederick Hutson, the CEO of Pigeonly calls in to tell us more about his startup. Finally Ofo Ezeugwu, the CEO of WhosYourLandlord tells us how your can invest in his company.

To invest in Pigeonly click here, to invest in WhosYourLandLord click here.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3471397/3471397_2018-02-24-154237.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D5824.mp3

Make sure to follow Technori on Facebook and Twitter.