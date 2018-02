× Sox RHP Carson Fulmer: “I think I’ll be able to… go out there every fifth day and have some success”

White Sox righthander Carson Fulmer joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz on White Sox Weekly to discuss his hopes to build on a strong end of 2017 and slot into the starting rotation, the value of that experience in terms of getting comfortable with the speed of the big league game, the importance of his consistency with the fastball, the clubhouse dynamic among the Sox youth movement, and more.