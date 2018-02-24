× Music from Taylor Phelan (of NBC’s The Voice) LIVE in studio!

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 23rd) We’re delighted to bring you music from the popular indie artist, Taylor Phelan (of NBC’s The Voice), who just completed a successful tour throughout the US. Listen in as he shares two of his songs with our listeners and for more information visit: http://www.taylorphelan.com.

Listen to the full podcast right here:

