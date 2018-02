× Matt Bubala Full Show 2-24-18: Diet Coke campaigns, unsolved mysteries and PyeongChang

This week, Matt Bubala and Roger Badesch breakdown marketing strategies and advertisement campaigns like the new release of flavored diet Coke. He also chats about the new evidence discovered in the D.B. Cooper case. Roger and listeners share their favorite unsolved mystery stories. Reporter Andrew Wittenberg joins the conversation live from South Korea.