× Kurt Busch LIVE from Atlanta

NASCAR star and driver of the #41 Monster Energy Ford for Stewart Haas, Kurt Busch joins Dane “On The Road” LIVE from Atlanta Motor Speedway to preview the race, talk Cubs spring training and excitement around the start of the 2018 NASCAR season!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3471426/3471426_2018-02-24-174526.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3