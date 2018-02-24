× “Americans in the crowd went crazy:” Reporter reflects on the final Olympic games

Andrew Wittenberg has spent twenty-five days in South Korea covering the 2018 Winter Olympics. He joins Matt Bubala for a final update before the closing ceremonies end this weekend. Wittenberg joins the show live just after the curling event takes place. “American’s in the crowd went crazy,” he says. Curling was a big event this year since it was televised every night.

Wittenberg shares his experience about witnessing women’s hockey win a gold medal. “It’s one of the greatest live sports finish I’ve ever seen in person,” he says. “The emotion in the room was fantastic, they were so loud.”

He also mentions what it was like meeting Lindsey Vonn, who is one of the oldest American women to win a medal in a skiing event. Ivanka Trump also made an appearance at the games. “There was no mass security around her. She was right in the stands and people were coming up to take pictures. “Even with political turmoil, she is still a name and brand.”