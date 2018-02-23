× “With Sam Adonis” Episode 49, July 7, 2017

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Remember when The Donald Tweeted about wrestling! Crazy! Read Brandon’s piece from U.S. News & World Report “A TrumpMania Dog Whistle.”

Trump welcomes Putin. Cena welcomes Rusev. What’s old is new.

An interview with wrestling’s hottest heel Sam Adonis.

