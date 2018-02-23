× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/23/18: Walmart Reorganizes Online, Home Depot’s Interview Tactics, & 1871’s New CEO

Walmart continues to challenge Amazon in it’s ventures, and Andrea Hanis detailed the newest partnerships that could provide customers with an even larger product assortment. Tom Gimbel talked about the tight job market and what Home Depot is trying to do to cut through the fog, Betsy Ziegler previewed her new role as CEO of 1871, and Front Row Phyllis shared the details on the latest from the entertainment from around the city.