× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/22/18: Chicago’s Top B2B Performers, International Women’s Day, & Housing Numbers

Business to business companies are often overlooked, but are major players in driving economies and business forward. Ryan Bonnici told Steve about the list of top B2B companies in Chicago that are doing just that. Bill Geiger reminded listeners about the pitfalls of being overly active about their 401K’s, Katrina Balog and Melissa Wongkamalasai told Steve about what Edgewater is going to celebrate International Women’s Day, and Ilyce Glink updated Steve on mortgage rates throughout the area.