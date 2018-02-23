× Wintrust Business Lunch 2/21/18: Here Comes Interest Rates, Walmart Slips, & PedalPubs

Every time Terry Savage joins Steve on the show, he learns something new about her. This week he learned that she enjoys watching the Federal Reserve testimonies and reading through the Fed monthly meeting minutes, which will let us know about interest rates. Phil Wahba shared the details behind Walmart’s slipping grip on Amazon, while Lewis Lazare reported on the biggest markets watching the Olympics, and PedalPubs that could be coming to Illinois.