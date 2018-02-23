× Theater Thursday with The Strawdog Theater Company, Everyone’s A Lawyer, ‘Talking Baseball, Whiskey and Wine Festival and Music From Andrew Salgado | Full Show (Feb 22nd)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Feb 22nd) It’s Theater Thursday with The Strawdog Theater Company – Be sure to check out their production of “Pillars of the Community” now playing at the Strawdog Theatre (1802 W. Berenice). Then, Everyone’s A Lawyer is a great new show happening at Chicago’s Laugh Factory – We welcome Comedian Paul Farahvar who tells us all about it. Did you hear? The White Sox are on WGN Radio! So, we talk a little baseball with WGN’s Kevin Powell. And do you love whiskey? Well, The Whiskey and Wine Festival is happening Feb 24th at Joes on Weed so, we bring on the one and only, Ike Murov (Director of Sponsorship and Events at Players Sport and Social Group) to tell us how to get involved in the fun! And finally, we have Music From country singer, Andrew Salgado. All this and more on Pretty Late!

Listen to the full podcast right here:

