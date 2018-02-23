× The Opening Bell 2/23/18: How Do Airlines Choose Their Flight Paths?

A shaky start to the week for the market, but business as usual as it closes out. Steve checked in with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) to discuss the raising interest rates, and the continued potential for emerging markets. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift) then reported on the details of how major airlines choose the routes they fly – it all comes down to how they can make the most money.