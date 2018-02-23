× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 02.23.18: White Sox, teachers with guns, King John and David’s Excellent Adventure

Ahead of the first White Sox game of the season, John hears from listeners who attended last night’s basketball game with him and David Hochberg. Then, other listeners pool together ideas for King John and David’s Excellent Adventure II. Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Jesse Sharkey responds to President Trump’s call to arm teachers across the country. Finally, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Kevin Powell joins from Arizona, where the Sox prepare to play their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Dodgers.