Steve Cochran's "I know an Olympian".. sort of.. 02.23.18

The 2018 Olympics are under way and our coverage will be second to none. We are we are checking in our WGN Radio listeners to hear which olympians they may, or may not, actually know. Today, Coach Q joined us with an actual gold medal Olympian, Kendall Coyne! What a cool moment! Q and all the Blackhawks coaches and team are so proud of Kendal and Team USA.