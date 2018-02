× Steve Cochran Full Show 02.23.18: Sometimes you have to add a bathroom

It’s Friday and Burrito Beach brought in chips and guac! Coach Q surprised gold medal olympian Kendall Coyne on Team USA’s big win. Bela and Jen talk about dating strategies where we learned that all the men are online. Dean Richards passes our chicken in London and the Sox pre and post team, Andy Masur, Adam Hoge and Mark Carman all joined the show to talk about the first spring training game today.