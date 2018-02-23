× Sports Central, 02.23.18: White Sox Pregame

Adam Hoge chats with the White Sox radio broadcast team of Ed Farmer and Darrin Jackson ahead of the team’s first Spring Training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Arizona. They talk about today’s lineup, what to look for during Spring Training and which players will provide veteran leadership on a team filled with youth. Adam also talks to Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune about the latest in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball. Adam replays an interview Steve Cochran had with Kendall Coyne, who just won the Gold Medal with the United States hockey team, and Blackhawks coach, Joel Quenneville. Before signing off, Adam checks in with Andy Masur, who will host the pregame show for White Sox baseball on 720 WGN.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm on WGNradio.com and the WGN Radio app.