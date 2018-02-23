× Rod Pyle on Falcon Heavy, the Future of NASA and Space Hotels

Rod Pyle is an award winning writer, speaker and filmmaker on the topic of space. He’s also the host of the Cool Space News podcast and editor of the Ad Astra, a National Space Society publication.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses the success of Falcon Heavy, how it could impact the future of NASA and how a hotel chain magnate wants to bring his act to space.

