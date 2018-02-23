× LOVE on Netflix Creator, Executive Producer & Star Paul Rust talks about his roots on Lise.FM

Episode 42: Lise spends an hour with Paul Rust, creator, executive producer and starring actor of LOVE on Netflix! He tells her about pitching the concept as a movie with his wife and co-creator Lesley Arfin to Judd Apatow, and why they decided to turn it into a show instead. He also talks about his influences, which range from Pee-Wee, to Paul Thomas-Anderson, to Prince (a fellow midwestern boy, like Paul himself). Then, he explains why he loves to create joyous, light-hearted comedies and gives us a peek into what’s to come on the final season of LOVE!