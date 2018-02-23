× Jerry Nunn: What to look for in March and Jerry celebrates a year of sobriety

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Jerry Nunn, of Nunnontherun.com, to talk about all the great things going on around Chicago in March. They cover all of the St. Patricks Day activities going in and around the city, Oscar viewing parties, concerts, and much more. Jerry also celebrates a milestone.

