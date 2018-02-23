Listen: Sports Central

Google’s top 5 searched trends for the week of: February 23

Posted 12:48 PM, February 23, 2018
Google, Trends, 2018, Fergie & National Anthem, Olympics, Red Wine, Black Panther, Céline & Grocery Bag, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Justin Burr, Trends Expert, Marvel Universe

Google (Photo provided by Google)

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top viewed Youtube video is listed below:  Billionaire Bill Gates Guesses Grocery Store Prices

 