Decider.com's Alexander Zalben: Goodbye Carl…and possibly Maggie?

Bill and Wendy speak to Decider.com’s managing editor, Alexander Zalben! They talk about some new ‘Walking Dead’ news which includes a goodbye to a certain cast member. They also discuss Ted Cruz’s weird metaphor about The Simpsons, Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ reboot, and much more.

