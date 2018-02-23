× Chipedia Episode 7: Chicago Chapter National Black Nurses (CCNBNA) educates us on their history, services in the community and what to expect at this years’ 30th anniversary ceremony

Every year during Black History Month, the NBNA visits Capitol Hill to advocate the healthcare needs in the black communities. The month ends with an annual celebration for the Chicago Chapter.

This 30th year anniversary, the association will recognize nurses in community health, public health, correctional health, transplantation and health care advocacy.

Marsha Lyles speaks to NBNA committee members about the history of the NBNA, why black nurses are needed and their service in the communities.

The ceremony takes place February 23, 2018, at the Apostolic Faith Church, 3823 South Indiana Avenue at 6:00pm.

For more info visit: http://chicagochapternbna.org/phone/index.html

