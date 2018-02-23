× Blackhawks Crazy: Approaching the Trade Deadline

This week on Blackhawks Crazy, Chris Boden and Scott King cover all things hockey including the US Women’s Gold Medal performance at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Also, Former Blackhawk Troy Murray joins the show to discuss his Final Skate at the United Center. The guys also open the mail bag and answer what the Hawks have left to play for and what the trade deadline holds for the Hawks. All this and more on this week’s episode of Blackhawks Crazy.