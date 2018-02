× Bill and Wendy Full Show 2.23.18: Baseball season is here

Today’s guests include Alexander Zalben and Ed Farmer. Bill and Wendy talk about schools being on high alert after Parkland shooting rampage, jerseys, Kylie Jenner estranged relationship Snapchat, ‘The Walking Dead,’ White Sox baseball, and much more.

