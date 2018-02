× ​”We Need Workers, Not Shooters” Episode 69, February 23, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Sad distractions.

Pro wrestling needs workers, not shooters.

CPAC Today! Brother!

An NWA/Ring of Honor/NJPW event is a possibility. CM Punk showing up is not likely.