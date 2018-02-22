“With Dave Schilling” Episode 46, June 15, 2017
A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.
Trump works himself into a shoot. And by shoot we mean investigation.
Linda joins the Kiss My Ass Club.
Dennis Rodman goes to North Korea for the nWo.
Dolph Ziggler = Mitt Romney
An interview with Bleacher Report’s and “The Masked Man Show’s” Dave Schilling.
