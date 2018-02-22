“With Dave Schilling” Episode 46, June 15, 2017

Posted 5:40 PM, February 22, 2018

A podcast about the intersections of the worlds of professional wresting and presidential politics hosted by Chris Kelly and Brandon Wetherbee.

Trump works himself into a shoot. And by shoot we mean investigation.

Linda joins the Kiss My Ass Club.

Dennis Rodman goes to North Korea for the nWo.

Dolph Ziggler = Mitt Romney

An interview with Bleacher Report’s and “The Masked Man Show’s” Dave Schilling.

