Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Financial Fraud Prevention is Top of Mind as Equifax Breach Fades

Despite the Equifax breach being out of the spotlight, fraud is still one of the biggest factors for consumers and banks as technology continues to develop. This week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader has his eye constantly on this right as Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) reminded listeners about the pitfalls of making transactions online, as fintech fights for more consumers. Chuck and Steve also touched on the recent philanthropic efforts of Associated Bank in the Wisconsin business ecosystem.