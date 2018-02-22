The Opening Bell 2/22/18: The Federal Bar Association’s Second Annual Essay Contest
Each Thursday marks another opportunity to pick the brain of the Associated Bank Thought Leader, and this week Chuck Garcia (Director of Commercial Deposits & Treasury Management at Associated Bank) updated Steve of the latest from his world and fraud is still at the top of mind. Maria Vathis (Chicago President-Elect of The National Federal Bar Association) then provided details on the second annual national civics essay contest asking, “what does equal protection mean to students?” This is just another example of Americans becoming more aware of the process in the court room.